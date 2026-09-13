Merry Pranksters reunite at Grateful Dead exhibit in San Francisco

Saturday evening in Golden Gate Park proved to be an extraordinary gathering from an iconic time that involved a legendary bus, and an equally legendary group of free spirits.

In essence, the Merry Pranksters converged to reunite with themselves, but also with their psychedelic bus known as Furthur.

"Seeing the Pranksters is important. The Pranksters are people...they're flesh and blood," said Roy Sebern of the Pranksters.

Then Sebern turned and placed his hand on the bus.

"This old girl is just like a really nice machine," he murmured.

A member of the Merry Pranksters looks at the psychedelic bus named "Furthur" during a reunion at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Sept. 12. 2026. CBS

Sixty years ago, the celebrated author Ken Kesey and his band of free-spirited friends embarked on journey across the nation in the bus. Before their departure, they had painted the bus in DayGlo colors.

On hand, prankster Linda Breen, who came with her granddaughter Mikki and great- granddaughter Maisie.

"It's like me! I can't believe that we're both still standing," Linda exclaimed with a chuckle.

Prankster George Walker chatted with Trixie Garcia, daughter of Jerry Garcia and Prankster Carolyn Adams Garcia.

"I can say that they changed the world. It was a cultural moment, and San Francisco was the place where it all happens. So we're happy that the bus is back in San Francisco," noted Garcia.

Members of the Merry Pranksters during a reunion in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Sept. 12, 2026. CBS

"We didn't set out to change the world, but in spite of ourselves, we did," laughed Walker.

Sebern was the Prankster who named the bus.

"It has a place in my heart. And so my heart leapt when I saw it," said the artist.

The event, which included a silent auction, was intended to raise funds to restore the legendary bus.