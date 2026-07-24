Arrests made in murder at illegal Northern California cannabis grow, deputies say

Authorities on the Northern California coast said three people were arrested and a 17-year-old suspect is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a woman at an illegal cannabis growing operation.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office on Friday provided an update on the investigation into the death of 31-year-old Josepha Littlewolf Basurto.

On the night of July 9, Basurto was found shot inside a pickup at a growing operation on Rifle Range Road in Covelo, a remote community about 60 miles north of Ukiah. Basurto, a Covelo resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

During the investigation, witnesses learned about two brothers who were staying at the cultivation site who had left the scene following the shooting. Deputies also interviewed 35-year-old Jesus Sosa of Covelo, who provided additional information about the brothers.

Sosa was ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to the growing operation, but was released from custody on July 13 after charges were not filed by the Mendocino County District Attorney's Office, deputies said.

Investigators ultimately identified the brothers as 22-year-old Elias GarciaAcosta of Adelanto in San Bernardino County and a 17-year-old, whose name is being withheld due to his age. Deputies also determined that their father, 44-year-old Elias JuarezGarcia of Porterville, had driven to Mendocino County to pick them up.

"Probable cause was developed that JuarezGarcia knew his sons were involved in the homicide, and assisted in transporting them hundreds of miles away to avoid apprehension," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

With help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, authorities located JuarezGarcia and GarciaAcosta in Adelanto on July 17 in a vehicle associated with them leaving the scene of the shooting. Arrest warrants were issued and both father and son were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities did not locate the 17-year-old suspect. A warrant for the charge of homicide has been issued for the teen.

The following day, Mendocino County Sheriff's Office investigators traveled to San Bernardino County, processed JuarezGarcia's vehicle and interviewed both men. Deputies said they developed probable cause that Sosa was also involved in Basurto's death.

Both GarciaAcosta and JuarezGarcia were transported from San Bernardino County to the Mendocino County Jail on Tuesday.

GarciaAcosta was booked on suspicion of homicide and is being held without bail. Juarez Garcia was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the commission of a felony and is being held on $350,000 bail.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Sosa and detectives worked with investigators in Lake County, where Sosa was believed to be.

On Thursday, investigators learned a vehicle linked to Sosa was in the Ukiah area. Sosa was found at the Mendocino County Superior Courthouse in Ukiah and was arrested without incident for the homicide warrant.

Deputies said Sosa was later booked into the Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said they are still working with San Bernardino County authorities to locate and arrest the 17-year-old suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086, selecting option 1. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 707-234-2100.