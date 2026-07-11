Woman found dead at illegal Mendocino County marijuana cultivation site, suspects sought

Numerous suspects are believed to be involved after a woman was found dead at a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Mendocino County, authorities said on Saturday.

On Thursday night, the sheriff's office responded to a call that a woman was found dead inside a vehicle along Rifle Range Road, in a rural area outside of Covelo.

When deputies arrived, they located a 31-year-old woman dead inside a silver 2007 Toyota Tacoma. Deputies said they found numerous apparent gunshots into the pickup and it appeared the woman had been shot numerous times.

Deputies eventually learned that the woman's family had been looking for her for several hours on Thursday. The family then learned that the woman was possibly at the property with a large illegal marijuana cultivation operation, deputies said.

The woman's identity has not been released.

No information about the suspects was released, but deputies said it's believed that there are multiple.