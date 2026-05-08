Northern California man accused of forced labor at illegal cannabis grow

A Northern California man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, illegal cannabis cultivation and other offenses after a worker reported he was forced to live and work at a cannabis growing site for two years.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was investigating an alleged forced labor case involving a grow in the community of Navarro, about 130 miles northwest of San Francisco.

During the investigation, deputies said they located an adult who was forced to live and work on the property under conditions described as "inhumane and deplorable."

"Investigators documented that the victim was allegedly housed without pay, sufficient food, bathroom access, or humane living conditions while being compelled to work at the site," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

On Monday, deputies served a warrant at the property on Seabiscuit Drive. Deputies said they discovered an active cultivation site with more than 300 cannabis plants and more than 600 pounds of processed cannabis.

The sheriff's office also found a butane honey oil manufacturing lab, with more than 240 gallons of butane. In addition to the drugs, investigators found what they described as "significant environmental degradation" at the property consisting of fuel and oil products, fertilizers, foreign soil and chemical additives associated with growing cannabis.

Deputies identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jesse Upton of Boonville, who was booked into jail on Monday. The sheriff's office is investigating Upton for alleged violations of human trafficking for forced labor, illegal cannabis cultivation, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of cannabis for sale and assault with a deadly weapon.

Booking records showed Upton was not in custody as of Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the victim was connected with support services through victim advocates with the Northern California Coalition to Safeguard Communities (NCCSC).

Anyone with information in connection with the case is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086, selecting option 1. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 707-234-2100.