Meet the 49ers' coordinators

The San Francisco 49ers rolled out their three new coordinators to the media on Thursday, although two are friendly faces. Kyle Shanahan and the front office seem to be "starting over" on the coaching side of things after relieving Nick Sorenson and Brian Schneider of their duties and promoting an offensive coordinator, something the team hasn't officially had since Mike McDaniel left after the 2021 season.

Robert Saleh - Defensive Coordinator

Saleh returns to Santa Clara after previously serving in the same role from 2017-2020. Saleh left Shanahan's staff to become the head coach of the New York Jets where he compiled a 20-36 record and never had a winning season. New York moved on from him after just five games in 2024.

Saleh received head coaching interviews this offseason, but didn't land any of those gigs. He says his scheme has evolved since the last time he was in this position.

"Over this offseason, a lot of really cool concepts," he said of his defense. "A lot of it may seem similar, but there's nuance that makes a difference."

Saleh spoke of the difficulties his first two years as the 49ers DC and how the team could have fired him but instead displayed trust.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for this organization," he told reporters. "I'm indebted to this organization and these men for the rest of my life."

Robert Saleh had no interest in taking a year off from coaching to wait out a head coaching gig. #FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/L7YxCFW9Tu — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 8, 2025

Klay Kubiak - Offensive Coordinator

Starting as a defensive quality control coach with the 49ers in 2021, Kubiak has climbed the ranks and switched sides of the ball to become the team's offensive coordinator. For the past three years, he was the assistant quarterbacks coach and then the offensive passing game specialist.

Kubiak and Shanahan have said that his role won't change all that much from last year to this year.

"A lot of what I've done the last couple of years is coordinator-esque kind of work," he said. "Putting game plans together and getting our guys ready to play."

Kubiak is hoping he can rely on Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, two guys that were injured most of last season.

McCaffrey has publicly stated that he is back to being 100 percent. Aiyuk is coming back from a torn ACL and MCL. Kubiak said his

"Brandon is doing great in his rehab. He's doing everything he can do to give himself a chance to get back on the field."

One player to watch for offensively this year is Jacob Cowing. The second-year wide receiver was used mostly on special teams a year ago, but Kubiak praised the shape he is in this offseason and noted he's been training with Ricky Pearsall.

A name to watch for the #49ers this season is Jacob Cowing who OC Klay Kubiak praised.



He said later that Cowing and Ricky Pearsall were working out together this offseason. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/J6wHn1arcO — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 8, 2025

Brant Boyer - Special Teams Coordinator

Coming over from the Jets with Robert Saleh is Brant Boyer who replaces Brian Schneider. San Francisco's special teams unit was 32nd in expected points added and made critical mistakes in nearly every single game.

Boyer was the Jets special teams coordinator from 2016-2024 and was the Indianapolis Colts assistant STC from 2012-2015. At one point during his Jets tenure, their special teams ranked second in the league. His mindset on the third phase of the game is a strong one.

"At the end of the day, this is a violent game played by men," he said. "Special teams is a one-on-one matchup ninety percent of the time. It's either you or him. My whole mindset I'm trying to get these guys to understand is, 'it's either you or me, and it's gonna be you. Period.'"

"It's your or me, and it's gonna be you. Period."



Wanna run through a brick wall? Listen to #49ers STC Brant Boyer talk about the violence of special teams and his mindset. pic.twitter.com/poyoYvVFFx — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 8, 2025

One of Boyer's biggest challenges will be finding a reliable kicker. Second-year placekicker Jake Moody struggled in 2024, especially after a sprained ankle injury sidelined him a few weeks. Moody ended the year with a 70 percent field goal percentage.

"There isn't a special teams coach in this league that didn't have him rated number one coming out" he said. "He's as talented a kid as it gets. The injury issue where he was fighting issues going back and forth, I think that had a lot to do with it. The kid gets his mind right, which I think he's doing, he'll do a heck of a job for us."

49ers Rookies

The 49ers put their rookies through physicals on Thursday. They will hit the field on Friday and Saturday for their first practice.