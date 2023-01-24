Medical emergency shuts down Lafayette BART station

LAFAYETTE -- A medical emergency prevented trains from stopping at the Lafayette BART station early Tuesday, slowing the commute into San Francisco.

Without disclosing the nature of the emergency, transit officials said trains were being forced to single track and were not stopping at the station.

Contra Costa transit officials were providing bus service on line 6 between Lafayette and Orinda. A bus bridge has also been established between Walnut Creek, Lafayette and Orinda station.

Expect major delays on the Antioch line in the SFO Aiport and Antioch directions.

There was no ETA for a return to normal service.