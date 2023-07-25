Mayor London Breed announces plan to create over 135 affordable homes for educators

Faced with a teacher and affordable housing shortage, San Francisco will provide over 135 new affordable homes to teachers, teacher's aides and early childhood educators employed by the San Francisco Unified School District and San Francisco Community College District, the mayor's office announced Tuesday.

"Increased housing options for educators help us attract and retain talent in our schools and deepen connections within San Francisco communities," SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne said in a press release.

With $32 million in allocated funding, nonprofit agencies MidPen Housing Corporation and Mission Economic Development Agency will develop two respective housing projects — one affordable rental housing project at 570 Golden Gate Ave. and one with below-market-rate homes for purchase at 2205 Mission St. Maximum rents and purchase prices will lie between 40% and 140% of the area median income.

Tenant preference will be given to educators, other school employees and their families.

Construction could start as early as 2024, with residents moving in by the end of 2026 -- pending the resolution of remaining gaps in funding.

These two new projects are the city's second and third affordable educator housing projects. The first project, Shirley Chisholm Village, is currently under construction at 1360 43rd Ave. in the Outer Sunset and, according to the mayor's office, serves as a model for the development of affordable housing for San Francisco's educators.

"Having our educators be a part of our community instead of having to drive long distances makes our whole public education system stronger," Mayor London Breed said in the press release.

The projects are part of Breed's Housing for All plan, which seeks to meet California's mandate that San Francisco build 82,000 new homes over the next eight years.