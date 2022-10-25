Mayor Breed to deploy more community ambassadors to protect shoppers, reduce crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Mayor London Breed announced a new plan to expand community ambassadors in San Francisco neighborhoods like Union Square, Fisherman's Wharf and the downtown area to help reduce crime.

Breed said they would be deployed within the next six weeks.

The street ambassadors build on an existing program that includes a mix of SF Welcome ambassadors, BART service attendants, and SFPD ambassadors, who are retired police officers that add another layer of safety.

"There's more work to do, we can't make up for 500 officers that we're short, but we darn sure can be innovative and creative, to make things better," said Chief Bill Scott during a press conference on Monday.

San Francisco resident Dustin Medlock said he doesn't wander around Union Square to do any spontaneous shopping. On Monday, he came to pick up a phone.

"With downtown, I've been here 11 years, and there's just a lot more homeless now, than I had experienced when I first got here. So I love San Francisco, it's beautiful, but there's so many tents, so many encampments, and I see people casually smoking and doing drugs," said Medlock. "It's a little alarming so hopefully whatever they're doing will help."

Chief Scott said SFPD ambassadors can free up sworn officers who can focus on more serious matters.

"We are looking at ways in which we can have alternatives for what exactly we're talking about, specifically downtown, having eyes and ears on the streets, and those who are welcoming visitors, and even those who live and work here with a smile on their face," said Breed.

Breed said the expansion will cost the city $8 million.

"I think that's such a great idea. I think a lot of people will come out shopping more and actually do the Christmas shopping, instead of being afraid," said Mari Laborada, who works at a Union Square salon. "I have a lot of clients who are afraid to come down here."

"Coming from New York, you just have to be aware of your surroundings and just have to be very aware of what's going on, who's following you, who's not following you, and just be aware if there's sketchy people," said Paulo Manaid, who is visiting from New York City.