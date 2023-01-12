18-year-old San Francisco man missing for nearly a week

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an 18-year-old missing man.

Maxwell Maltzman was last seen at his residence in the 900 block of Sutter Street last Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police describe him as an 18-year-old white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Maxwell George Maltzman SFPD

Anyone with information on Maltzman's possible whereabouts should call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."