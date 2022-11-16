Matt Mahan to be next mayor of San Jose after Cindy Chavez concedes in contentious race

SAN JOSE -- San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan will become the next mayor of San Jose after Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez conceded in the race, more than a week after Election Day.

Results from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning showed 123,436 votes (51.32%) were for Mahan, and 117,085 (48.68%) for Chavez with 90% of the votes counted and Mahan's lead widening to 6,351 votes.

The processing and counting of hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots delayed the final outcome of the vote.

"I have called Matt Mahan to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor," Chavez said in a prepared statement. "San Jose faces numerous challenges in the months and years ahead, requiring that we all work collaboratively with the entire City Council to reach meaningful and equitable solutions."

The race between political newcomer Mahan and the longtime civic leader Chavez to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo was one of the most hotly contested local races this election cycle. Liccardo, who was unable to run for re-election due to term limits, had endorsed Mahan in the contest.

Housing and the homeless crisis as well as crime, public safety and police staffing were among the key campaign issues in the race.

While Mahan was endorsed by Liccardo, Chavez received the support of all of the other San Jose City Council members currently serving alongside Mahan.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.