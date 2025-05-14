Watch CBS News
Sports

Marte hits 2 homers, Suárez adds 3-run blast as Diamondbacks outlast Giants 8-7

/ AP

PIX Now afternoon edition 5-14-25
PIX Now afternoon edition 5-14-25 10:09

Ketel Marte hit two home runs, Eugenio Suárez added a three-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks used 13 hits to hold on and outlast the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Wednesday.

Marte took Jordan Hicks (1-5) deep to right with a solo shot in the first inning and launched a two-run homer off Hayden Birdsong in the fourth.

Suárez's homer came off Birdsong with two men on in the third. It was Suárez's 13th HR of the season — the third baseman had a four-homer game against Atlanta on April 26.

On Wednesday, every member of Arizona's starting lineup had a hit except No. 9 batter Jose Herrera, who walked twice.

Ryan Thompson (1-0) got the win in relief as Arizona had 12 strikeouts and the Diamondbacks took two of the three games in the series.

The Giants' Heliot Ramos had three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the second and a two-run double in the fourth. Jung Hoo Lee hit a two-run homer in the seventh, his second in two games.

Key moment

The Giants trailed 8-6 in the ninth before scoring once and then had the bases loaded with two outs before Shelby Miller got Christian Koss on a short fly out to center to end the game. Miller picked up his third save.

Key stat

The Giants were 8-0 in home day games this season before losing Wednesday.

Up next

The Diamondbacks and RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 2.95 ERA) will open a three-game series against Colorado (starter TBA) in Phoenix on Friday night. Also on Friday, the Giants and RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 2.60) will host the Athletics (starter TBA) in the opener of a three-game set.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.