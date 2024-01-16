Marquise Cooper, 3rd suspect charged in killing of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, makes 1st court appearance

3rd suspect in Oakland police officer Tuan Le slaying to be arraigned

Marquise Cooper, one of the three suspects in the killing of Oakland police officer Tuan Le, made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Cooper, 34, was arraigned at the Wiley Manual Courthouse in Oakland and ordered held without bail. He was charged Friday with one count of murder and 15 other felony charges in the December 2023 fatal shooting of Le following a burglary at a cannabis grow house.

Marquise Cooper Alameda County Sheriff's Office

He did not enter a plea and his next hearing was scheduled for January 18.

Two other men are also being charged for the murder of Le -- Mark Sanders, 27, and Allen Brown, 28. Both men have long criminal histories.

A fourth man, Sebron Ray Russell, was charged with second-degree burglary for his alleged role in the cannabis burglary.

Officer Tuan Le portrait at public memorial KPIX

The slain Oakland police officer was remembered at a public memorial service last Wednesday that was attended by family and hundreds of Bay Area law enforcement officers.