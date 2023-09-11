American explorer rescued from cave in Turkey after being trapped for more than a week

American explorer rescued from cave in Turkey American explorer rescued from cave in Turkey 01:56

American explorer Mark Dickey was rescued from a cave in southern Turkey on Monday night, the Turkish Caving Federation said.

Dickey "was taken out of the last exit of the cave" a little past midnight local time, the federation wrote on social media. "Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation ended successfully. We congratulate all those who contributed!"

Dickey, 40, got stuck last weekend in a section of the cave system known serendipitously as "Camp Hope." The speleologist, or cave expert, was hit with gastric pain that turned into bleeding and vomiting while helping to chart the cave system— the country's third deepest and sixth longest— leaving him stuck more than 3,200 feet underground.

Rescue teams conduct an operation to rescue the American scientist Mark Dickey, trapped in after suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding in Mersin, Turkiye on September 11, 2023. Mustafa Unal Uysal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Scores of international rescuers descended on the Morca cave system as the plan to save Dickey took shape.

Rescuers finally reached him around the middle of last week, and a long, slow ascent began. On Monday, nearly 200 people from seven European countries and Turkey —including fellow cavers and medics— were working to save Dickey.

Rescuers transporting the explorer had to zig-zag a path higher than New York's Empire State Building.

"Signing off with a quote by a different Mark who was stranded in a different remote place," the Turkish Caving Federation wrote on social media, referencing the character Mark Watney from the novel "The Martian" by Andy Weir: "The cost of my survival must have been hundreds of millions of dollars. All to save one dorky botanist. Why bother? … They did it because every human being has a basic instinct to help each other out."