2 accused of stealing mail from 375 people in Santa Clara County, Central Coast

Authorities on California's Central Coast arrested two people in an alleged identity theft scheme that may have victimized hundreds of people.

On Friday, Marina Police in Monterey County released information about the arrests, which stemmed from an investigation that began on April 17. Officers were called to a storage facility on Reservation Road following reports of a recent burglary.

Initially, police did not know when the burglary took place. After reviewing hours of surveillance footage, officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle and began working to identify the suspects.

On April 28, an officer found the suspect vehicle, a black 2007 Mercedes sedan near where the burglary took place.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and positively identified the two people inside the vehicle as suspects. Burglary tools and other items associated with identity theft were found, police said.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Danielle Therese Urzua, and the passenger, 53-year-old Juan Manuel Zazueta, were into custody. Police said Zazueta initially provided a false identity from one of the alleged victims in the case.

Detectives learned that the pair had access to another storage locker in the facility where the burglary took place. A search warrant was obtained.

Police said they found "vast amounts" of identity documents and mail of other people, along with evidence of forgery of checks and money. The stolen mail came from Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

"So far, detectives have identified over 375 total people's information, and the investigation is continuing to confirm the total number of victims," Marina police said in a statement.

According to officers, Urzua and Zazueta have warrants out of Santa Clara County for similar crimes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Marina police at 831-384-7575 or the anonymous tip line at 831-884-1286.