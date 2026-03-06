North Bay serial bank robbery suspect arrested in American Canyon

A man suspected of multiple bank robberies in the North Bay was arrested Thursday in a multi-agency operation, authorities said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a press release that the bank robberies occurred in Rohnert Park, San Rafael, Novato and San Anselmo. Investigators from the four law enforcement jurisdictions were able to determine that American Canyon resident Allen Arturo Sanchez Olivares was the suspect in all four robberies, DPS said.

The Investigators were also about to link a vehicle associated with him to the robberies using automated license plate reader cameras, which showed the vehicle in the area during the time each robbery happened, DPS said.

DPS officers coordinated with the Novato Police Department, San Rafael Police Department, Central Marin Police Authority, and the Napa County Sheriff's Office to serve a warrant for Sanchez Olivares on Thursday in American Canyon. He was arrested on Thursday on Fran Lemos Lane, east of Eucalyptus Drive in American Canyon, in an operation conducted by the Napa County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team.

Sanchez Olivares taken to Rohnert Park after his arrest and later booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on four counts of bank robbery.

The DPS said the investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the case was encouraged to contact Sergeant Quinn of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2612.