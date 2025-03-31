Marin County sheriff's deputy pursuit in San Rafael ends in deadly crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that resulted from a Marin County Sheriff's deputy pursuit on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 3 a.m., a patrol deputy attempted to make a traffic stop for a vehicle that was allegedly being driven recklessly in the area of Andersen Drive and Bellam Boulevard in San Rafael.

The vehicle allegedly field to yield and fled at a high rate of speed with the deputy in pursuit.

At 2:59 a.m., the suspect's vehicle collided into a tree and the driver and sole occupant of the car was ejected.

First responders arrived and declared the driver deceased.

Since the fatal collision involved Marin County law enforcement, the California Highway Patrol was called in to carry out an independent investigation into what happened, the Sheriff's Office said. The coroner with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will handle the death investigation.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.