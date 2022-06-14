Marin County program offers $2,500 grants to local microbusinesses

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) – The Marin Small Business Development Center announced this week that it's distributing $262,500 in relief funds to 105 microbusinesses in the county that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant program, which is designed to provide relief to the community's hardest-to-reach microbusinesses and entrepreneurs, is being offered by the Marin SBDC in partnership with the county, Dominican University and is funded in part by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, officials said.

Microbusinesses with fewer than five full-time employees may apply for the $2,500 grants in person at the Canal Alliance at 91 Larkspur St. in San Rafael on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on materials needed to apply for the grants, visit the MSBDC website.