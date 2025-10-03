Bay Area dads take burger obsession to record-breaking heights

Bay Area dads are on a mission to find what makes the perfect burger

Once a month, a bus full of dads from the Bay Area makes its way through winding country roads, driven by a single obsession: finding the perfect burger.

"More than anything it's a silly, silly topic that we take very, very seriously," said Yair Levin, one of the founders of the Marin Burger Club, a group that bills itself as the most data-driven burger association in the world.

On a recent foggy evening, they found themselves at Coastal Kitchen, a restaurant in Dillon Beach, where chef Zachary Agas served up his famous Dillon Beach burger.

"We have sauteed mushroom onions with garlic, crispy bacon on top and then we're just cooking it to perfection," Agas said.

In the last 12 years, the Marin Burger Club has tasted more than 1,500 burgers. On this particular night, they attempted to break the world record for the biggest burger evaluation in history.

A total of 54 dads measured everything from the patty to the fries, using a patented tool they call the "Burgermagigger."

Jason Van Den Brand, tech exec by day, burger judge by night, says the club isn't really about the beef, it's about the bonding.

"More than anything we now know each other as a community as a bunch of dads that are raising our children together," he told CBS News Bay Area.

The club won't accept freebies or discounts. Everything is paid in cash.

Once the measuring was done, Jeff Milun, the club's chief technology officer, crunched the numbers.

The final score? 9th place.

The Marin Burger Club said they submitted their entire record attempt to both Guinness and its rival, Official World Record.