Man with warrant arrested by Hercules police after picking up woman suspected of DUI

HERCULES – When a man went to the Hercules Police Department on Monday to pick up an acquaintance arrested for suspected DUI and an arrest warrant, he either forgot he had a warrant as well, or thought that police wouldn't check.

They checked. Then they arrested him too.

At 9:16 p.m. Monday, an officer stopped a black Mitsubishi Outlander that was driving on a flat tire and was having trouble maintaining the traffic lane.

The vehicle didn't have its lights on during the hours of darkness. Police said after they pulled over the 39-year-old female driver, she slurred her words and the officer detected the odor of alcohol. A preliminary alcohol screening device indicated the woman was over the presumptive limit for the purposes of driving and she was placed under arrest for DUI and was transported to the Hercules Police Department.

The woman refused to choose a blood or breath test. A blood draw search warrant was authored by an officer and signed by a judge. She was also arrested for a warrant in Placer County. She was cited and released for DUI to a responsible party.

When a 60-year-old man arrived to pick her up, police found he also had a warrant out of El Segundo. Police arrested and cited the man, then released him with a new court date.