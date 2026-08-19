Man suspected in 2008 San Francisco cold case murder arrested

A man suspected in a 2008 cold case murder in San Francisco was arrested after he was found to be living in Las Vegas, authorities said.

The killing happened on April 27, 2008 in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood. The San Francisco Police Department said a man was shot and killed in the area of Fulton and Octavia streets at about 6:10 p.m.

Homicide detectives with the department's cold case unit took over the investigation and eventually identified the suspect as 40-year-old Derreyl Goode, who was discovered to be residing in Las Vegas, according to police. The circumstances of how Goode came to be identified as a suspect were not disclosed.

On Monday, SFPD investigators coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force to locate and arrest Goode in Los Angeles. He was taken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, where he was met by SFPD investigators later booked for homicide.

Goode was being held at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles with no bail as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to contact the department.