Man suspected in attempted sexual assault of woman in Walnut Creek BART elevator arrested

CONCORD -- A Pittsburg man suspected of trying force a woman into a BART elevator to sexually assault her earlier this month has been arrested, BART police said.

Richard McDowell, 34, was taken into custody on Saturday after a police sergeant spotted the suspect near the North Concord station, BART officials said.

BART police at station (CBS)

The attempted assault was reported on Oct. 6, when McDowell and a 20-year-old woman both exited an SFO-bound train at BART's Walnut Creek station. 

McDowell allegedly tried to force the woman into an elevator, but she fought him off and escaped, according to BART police. The victim and McDowell didn't know each other.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 11:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

