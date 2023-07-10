Man stabbed while walking dog in San Rafael; suspect accused of attempted murder

SAN RAFAEL – A San Rafael man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man walking a dog last week.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to an apartment building on the 3400 block of Kerner Boulevard in the city's Canal neighborhood for reports of a stabbing. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim, who was stabbed at least three times.

The victim told police that the suspect approached him and his dog, before suddenly stabbing him.

Officers said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. He is expected to recover, police said Monday.

Following the stabbing, an eyewitness who had a past encounter with the suspect provided cellphone video to police. An officer recognized the suspect and police canvassed the area but were not able to find him.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police received a call that the suspect had returned to the apartment complex and began knocking on doors.

Police soon arrived and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. According to officers, a knife matching the one used to stab the victim was found on him.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Alexander Amaya-Rodriguez, was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

According to jail records, Amaya-Rodriguez is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.