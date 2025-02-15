Teen stabbed to death at San Jose's Santana Row

A 15-year-old died of his injuries Saturday morning after being stabbed in San Jose's Santana Row Friday evening, police said.

San Jose police said the teen was stabbed at about 7:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Santana Row and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Olsen Drive was closed between Winchester Boulevard and Hatton Street for several hours as the investigation proceeded.

On Saturday morning at about 9:30 a.m., police said the unidentified victim had died of his injuries.

There was no suspect information given. Police said the death was San Jose's third homicide of the year.