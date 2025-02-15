Watch CBS News
Teen stabbed to death at San Jose's Santana Row

By Carlos Castañeda

A 15-year-old died of his injuries Saturday morning after being stabbed in San Jose's Santana Row Friday evening, police said.

San Jose police said the teen was stabbed at about 7:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Santana Row and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Olsen Drive was closed between Winchester Boulevard and Hatton Street for several hours as the investigation proceeded.

On Saturday morning at about 9:30 a.m., police said the unidentified victim had died of his injuries.

There was no suspect information given. Police said the death was San Jose's third homicide of the year. 

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

