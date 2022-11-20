Man robbed, beaten in Menlo Park during date with woman met via app

MENLO PARK -- Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim met up with a woman who he met on an online dating app. The victim and the woman were sitting his parked car when two suspects approached the car, removed the victim from the vehicle before assaulting him and taking cash from him. The woman willingly fled the scene with the male suspects.

The male suspects are described as Black adults, in their early 20s, wearing face masks. One was wearing all black clothing while the other was wearing a red jacket. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The female suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries and later released.