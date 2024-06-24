Watch CBS News
Crime

Man pleads guilty to stealing mail across Northern California in identity theft scheme

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Tracy man who stole items from mailboxes pleaded guilty last week to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.

Cameron Pope, 30, was part of a conspiracy with others to steal people's mail from the U.S. Postal Service throughout Northern California, according to prosecutors.

Pope and the conspirators stole thousands of pieces of mail, including checks valued at over $200,000. The conspirators obtained identifying information from victims, as well as financial information.

Pope and others digitally altered checks and forged account holder signatures to negotiate and deposit money, prosecutors said.

Pope is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19 and is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, plus a fine of $1 million for bank fraud, and two years for aggravated identity theft. 

First published on June 24, 2024 / 7:13 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.