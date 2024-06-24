Man pleads guilty to stealing mail across Northern California in identity theft scheme

A Tracy man who stole items from mailboxes pleaded guilty last week to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.

Cameron Pope, 30, was part of a conspiracy with others to steal people's mail from the U.S. Postal Service throughout Northern California, according to prosecutors.

Pope and the conspirators stole thousands of pieces of mail, including checks valued at over $200,000. The conspirators obtained identifying information from victims, as well as financial information.

Pope and others digitally altered checks and forged account holder signatures to negotiate and deposit money, prosecutors said.

Pope is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19 and is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, plus a fine of $1 million for bank fraud, and two years for aggravated identity theft.