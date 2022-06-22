Man hurt in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) - San Jose Police units were currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at 7:25 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, police said. The victim was an adult male. The condition of the victim was not given at this time. He has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the department said.

There was no known motive or suspect at this time, police said.

SJPD will update as more information becomes available, they said.