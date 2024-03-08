Man hospitalized after being shot in San Francisco's Outer Mission

A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Alemany Boulevard near Geneva. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, San Francisco police said.

Investigators have not released any details about the suspect or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.