Man found dead in Golden Gate Park remains unidentified; public asked for help

A man found dead at Golden Gate Park in May remains unidentified, and the public is now being asked for help, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Monday.

He was found unresponsive on May 12 in a Golden Gate Park public bathroom, near Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and 19th Avenue, the OCME said. First responders were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was described as being 5 feet, 9 inches, about 157 pounds, white, or possibly Hispanic, and around 30 years old. He also has multiple tattoos, including a cross on his right cheekbone.

A sketch of the man was created by the San Francisco Police.

A man was found unresponsive on May 12, 2025, in a Golden Gate Park bathroom. The OCME asked the public for help identifying him. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, San Francisco

The cause and manner of death are still pending, the OCME said.

"The OCME uses extensive investigatory methods to identify decedents, such as valid government issued identification cards on their person, fingerprint check, witness interviews, or DNA testing that lead to a valid identification. In an overwhelming majority of cases, the OCME makes a positive identification of the subject within 24 hours," the OCME said. "In this rare case, the OCME's investigatory methods have not resulted in an identification. "

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCME Investigative Division at 415-641-2220 or email OCME.INV@SFGOV.ORG or OCME@SFGOV.ORG. Anyone who contacts them is asked to reference OCME Case Number 2025-0673.