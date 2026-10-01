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Man dies after shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS San Francisco

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A man died after being shot Thursday evening in San Francisco's Bayview District, police said.

San Francisco police said officers responded around 5:11 p.m. to the 1100 block of Thomas Avenue following reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police provided aid at the scene before paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.

San Francisco police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect.

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