Man dies after shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District

A man died after being shot Thursday evening in San Francisco's Bayview District, police said.

San Francisco police said officers responded around 5:11 p.m. to the 1100 block of Thomas Avenue following reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police provided aid at the scene before paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.

San Francisco police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect.