Man fatally shot in Vallejo overnight in city's 3rd homicide in 2 weeks

Police in Vallejo are have launched their third homicide investigation in less than two weeks, after a man was fatally shot late Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Louisiana Street. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers, along with medical personnel provided aid to the victim, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's name. The motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police said the shooting is the city's 14th homicide of the year.

Wednesday's shooting follows two other homicides in the Solano County community in recent days.

On the night of July 17, a 16-year-old male died following a shooting on the 100 block of Carolina Street.

Police are also investigating a reported vehicle crash and shooting on the afternoon of July 16 near Tennessee Street and Vervais Avenue. In that incident, a woman injured in the collision was hospitalized in critical condition and was taken off life support on Friday.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips over email or 707-805-1359 or Detective William Carpenter over email or 707-567-4233.