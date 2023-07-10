Man dies of apparent drug overdose on BART train bound for Antioch
CONCORD -- A man died of an apparent drug overdose on an Antioch-bound BART train Monday morning, according to transit agency officials.
At about 11:15 a.m., someone called to report the apparent overdose victim while the Yellow Line train was at or near the Concord Station.
Attempts were made to resuscitate the man, according to BART spokesperson Chris Filippi.
No additional information was made available
