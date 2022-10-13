Man dies after being shot in downtown Oakland, bringing city's homicide count to 102

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man died after being shot in downtown Oakland Wednesday morning, according to Oakland police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th street but found no victims at the scene, just evidence of a shooting, according to Oakland Police.

A short time later, the police department received word of a gunshot victim checking in at an area hospital, with multiple wounds. The victim later died despite medical care.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Oakland police said the shooting is being investigated and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.