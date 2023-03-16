Man charged in armed robberies of day laborers in San Rafael, Richmond

A man arrested in Orinda on a traffic warrant was identified as the suspect in a series of armed robberies of day laborers in San Rafael and Richmond, police said Wednesday.

San Rafael Police said on Feb. 22, two people looking for work in the area of Bellam Boulevard and Andersen Drive in San Rafael were robbed at gunpoint by a man they believed was hiring them to do work. Instead, the man drove them to a remote location, robbed them of their possessions at gunpoint, and drove away after ordering them out of the vehicle, police said.

Two Good Samaritans saw the victims walking and noticed they were in distress and disoriented; they drove the two back to the area of Bellam Boulevard and Andersen Drive. The victims contacted police the next day and following an interview where the victims re-traced their path, detectives obtained video footage of the suspect vehicle and license plate.

As a result, the suspect was identified as Edward Joseph Martinez, 37, of El Sobrante. Police distributed the information to neighboring law enforcement agencies which provided additional information about Martinez and associated addresses, police said.

On March 4, Richmond Police notified San Rafael Police that there were two additional robberies of day laborers where Martinez was believed to be the suspect. Both agencies worked together to build their respective cases, police said.

On March 7, Orinda Police pulled Martinez over for a traffic violation and he was arrested and booked on an unrelated traffic warrant, SRPD said. His vehicle, believed used in the San Rafael and Richmond robberies, was impounded and a search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun.

Martinez was being held in custody on the additional charges of the four-armed robberies.

Police urged anyone with information about these cases to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.