Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested after entering Vallejo police HQ armed, smoking meth

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

VALLEJO -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly walking into the Vallejo police department armed with a knife and replica firearm and smoking methamphetamine in the lobby, officers announced Saturday.

Police said a man walked into the police department with a fixed-blade knife and what looked like a firearm in his waistband and asked the records department if he could speak with an officer. He allegedly began smoking methamphetamine from a pipe while waiting for services, officers said.

Vallejo Police Department
Vallejo Police Department  Google Street View

Officers said the records department immediately notified officers and it was a "harrowing moment" as multiple people were also waiting for services in the lobby -- "they were face-to-face with an armed man" reads a Facebook post from the department.

An officer quickly demanded the man lie on the ground but he allegedly refused to comply. Officers said they tackled the man and arrested him.

Upon his arrest, officers realized that the apparent firearm in his waistband was only a replica.

The man received a medical clearance before being sent to the county jail.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.