Man arrested for allegedly robbing rideshare driver at gunpoint in Sonoma County

A 21-year-old man from Sonoma was arrested on suspicion of robbing a rideshare driver at gunpoint over the weekend, the county sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a robbery around 9:45 p.m. Saturday near Riverside Drive and Kelsey Court in El Verano, just outside of the city of Sonoma. The rideshare driver reported dropping off a customer who went into a residence and allegedly returned outside brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, police said.

The suspect, Christian Mendez Torres, allegedly stole the driver's wallet and other personal items, which police said they recovered when he was found hiding in a nearby bush. Police also found the weapon nearby and determined it was a BB gun.

Mendez Torres was held on $100,000 bail on suspicion of robbery, credit card theft, identity theft, and brandishing a replica gun. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was no longer in custody, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.