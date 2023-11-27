Man arrested after taking off his clothes on a ride at Disneyland

Naked man walks through "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland Naked man walks through "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland 00:23

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after taking his clothes off on the "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland over the weekend, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon Anaheim Police were called to help Disney security with a guest who was naked in and near the "It's A Small World" attraction, the department told CBS News in a statement.

Video taken by a Disneyland park goer shows a naked man wading in the canal of the water-based boat ride, which is typically ridden by children. The attraction features hundreds of animatronic dolls dressed in costumes from cultures around the world singing the ride's title song.

More video shows park security and police carrying the fully nude man out of the water as angry parents yell at him.

Anaheim police said the man was arrested for suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, but did not provide further details. They say that he was taken to a hospital as a precaution after his arrest.