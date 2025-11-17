Man, 68, killed in unincorporated in Gilroy in murder-suicide

A 68-year-old man was a victim in a murder-suicide in unincorporated Gilroy on Sunday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies were called to a Sheldon Avenue home around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The sheriff's office said witnesses told deputies a family member shot a man and then barricaded themselves in the garage.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies entered the home and found the 68-year-old victim had been fatally shot. The sheriff's office said he was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m.

The standoff continued for about eight hours, during which deputies evacuated nearby residents and tried to contact the suspect.

The sheriff's office said they used a drone and learned the suspect was dead in the garage from a possibly self-inflicted gunshot.