Crime

Man, 68, killed in unincorporated in Gilroy in murder-suicide

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A 68-year-old man was a victim in a murder-suicide in unincorporated Gilroy on Sunday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies were called to a Sheldon Avenue home around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The sheriff's office said witnesses told deputies a family member shot a man and then barricaded themselves in the garage.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies entered the home and found the 68-year-old victim had been fatally shot. The sheriff's office said he was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m.

The standoff continued for about eight hours, during which deputies evacuated nearby residents and tried to contact the suspect.

The sheriff's office said they used a drone and learned the suspect was dead in the garage from a possibly self-inflicted gunshot. 

