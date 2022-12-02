Update: Hayward BART station reopens following major medical emergency

HAYWARD -- BART's Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.



The station closed as emergency personnel responded, but authorities determined the train did not hit the man, who only suffered minor injuries from his fall onto the tracks, Filippi said.



As of about 9:35 a.m., the man was taken from the tracks and the station had reopened, with train service recovering to normal though the area, he said.