Major BART delays reported on yellow line between Antioch, SFO

CONCORD -- BART has reported major delays Friday morning for trains on its Antioch line because of problems in two different locations along the line.

The transit agency initially reported around 5:30 a.m. a power problem that was affecting service between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre stations, with County Connection buses providing mutual aid during the service disruption.

At about 5:50 a.m., BART officials said they were in the process of restoring normal service between the stations, but then 10 minutes after that reported a new problem, this one involving equipment in the Caldecott Tunnel between the Orinda and Rockridge stations.

BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said as of about 6:15 a.m. that there was no service between the two stations and that the agency was working to set up bus shuttles for riders.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.