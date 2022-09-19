Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night
MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.
The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.
Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.
No reports of damage or injury have been received.
