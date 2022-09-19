Watch CBS News
Earthquakes

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night

/ CBS San Francisco

MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.

Quake Locator
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattled the Gabilan Range south of Hollister Sunday night. USGS

The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.

Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.

No reports of damage or injury have been received.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 10:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.