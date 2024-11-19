Magnitude 2.7 earthquake east of San Jose rattles South Bay residents

A mild magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon just north of Mount Hamilton in an area east of San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

San Jose earthquake map USGS

Data from the USGS indicated the quake struck shortly before 1 p.m. Its epicenter about five miles east of Alum Rock, the USGS said. The quake had a depth of just under four miles.

15 people reported feeling the temblor, the USGS site said. There were no reports of damage.