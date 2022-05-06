Machete attack injures woman in San Francisco Visitacion Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone with a machete during an argument in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police.
The stabbing was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Garrison Avenue, where the suspect was in an argument with his girlfriend's family and attempted to stab a 53-year-old woman in the chest, police said.
The victim stopped the machete with her hand and suffered injuries that prompted her to go to a hospital, but she is expected to survive, according to police.
Officers responded and took the suspect into custody. His name was not immediately released.
