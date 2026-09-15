More evacuations lifted as containment grows on Lucas Fire in Northern California

A growing number of residents in two Northern California counties have been allowed to return home as firefighters increased containment on the Lucas Fire burning near the Mendocino National Forest.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire burned 4,128 acres and is 35% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire started Thursday morning near the Lake County – Mendocino County line southeast of Potter Valley.

"Overnight, the fire remained within established control lines and crews continued to work on strengthening those," officials said in a statement. "Some evacuation orders have been lifted and traffic control points have been reduced. Residents and visitors should continue to follow remaining evacuation orders and local traffic-control directions."

On Monday afternoon, authorities downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation warnings in several zones but noted that returning residents should stay prepared to evacuate again if conditions change.

"Stronger northwest winds are expected later in the afternoon, which could increase fire activity in areas that continue to hold heat," officials said Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the evacuation status in 10 other zones has been cleared.

As of Tuesday morning, evacuations are in effect for the following zones:

Lake County

• MNF-E018

• UPP-E023-B

Evacuation warnings are in effect for these zones:

Lake County

• MNF-E016

• MNF-E019

• UPP-E023-A

• UPP-E025

• UPP-E027

• UPP-E030

Mendocino County

• MEN-2POT08-B

The Upper Lake Ranger District in the Mendocino National Forest in northern Lake County remains closed due to the fire. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the closure impacts National Forest systems roads, trails and campgrounds, including Middle Creek, Penny Pines, and Deer Valley.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.