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Lucas Fire burns in Mendocino, Lake counties; evacuations ordered

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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A vegetation fire that broke out in Mendocino County on Thursday has burned more than 1,000 acres and has prompted evacuations, officials said.

According to Cal Fire, the Lucas Fire was first reported around 9 a.m. southeast of the community of Potter Valley, near the Lake County-Mendocino County line. The fire grew to 400 acres by 4 p.m., which led to evacuation orders and warnings.

As of about 7 a.m. Friday, the fire burned 1,099 acres and is 5% contained.

Evacuations were ordered for the following zones:
• MNF-E016
• MNF-E018
• MNF-E019
• UPP-E023
• UPP-E025
• UPP-E026
• UPP-E027
• UPP-E030

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:
Lake County
• MNF-E017
• MNF-E021
• UPP-E028
• UPP-E031
• UPP-E032
• UPP-E035
• UPP-E038

Mendocino County
• MEN-2POT08
• MEN-2UKV28

A temporary evacuation point and animal evacuation shelter have been established at the Lake County Fairgrounds Baldwin Pavilion in Lakeport.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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