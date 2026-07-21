Crews battling vegetation fire north of Hollister, near Highway 152

Cal Fire said crews were at a vegetation fire in Santa Clara County Tuesday that began north of Hollister.

The fire began burning near Highway 152 and Lovers Lane, and Cal Fire's incident page stated it had burned 30 acres as of 5:40 p.m.

Named the Lover Fire, it burned an additional 70 acres and was listed at 100 acres just before 6:20 p.m. Firefighters were on the ground working toward building containment lines.

The Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit is the Administration Unit for the fire. Cal Fire SCU is also part of Unified Command for the Little Fire, alongside the Alameda County Fire Department, which is burning about 50 miles north, near Pleasanton.