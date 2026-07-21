Little Fire burning south of Pleasanton in Sunol spreads; evacuations expanded

Evacuation orders expanded Tuesday as a brush fire in Alameda County south of Pleasanton was quickly spreading, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the Little Fire was started at 3:39 p.m. in the area of Little Valley Road and Hubbard Lane in the unincorporated community of Sunol, southeast of Callippe Preserve Golf Course and just west of the decommissioned Vallecitos Nuclear Center.

Cal Fire's incident report indicated that the fire had burned at least 150 acres as of 3:46 p.m. with zero percent containment.

The Little Fire Burns in Sunol southeast of Callippe Preserve Golf Course, July 21, 2026. Alert California/PG&E

An evacuation order was originally issued for Zone ALC-072, the area north of State Route 84 / Vallecitos Road, east of Interstate Highway 680, and south of Callippe Golf Course. As of 4 p.m. the evacuation order was expanded north and east to Zones PLS-103, PLS-081, and PLS-080, areas east of the golf course and west of Isabel Avenue, which includes the exclusive Ruby Hill gated community on the eastern edge of Pleasanton.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for Zones PLS-082 and PLS-079, areas south of Vineyard Avenue and east of Bernal Avenue.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.