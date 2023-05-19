Loved ones of Oakland restaurateur gather on anniversary of his murder

OAKLAND - One year after the murder of a beloved restaurant owner, his family and police are again asking for help.

Artgel "Jun" Anabo﻿ was killed in broad daylight in front of his son, outside the Lucky Three Seven Restaurant in Oakland. No arrests have been made. Anabo﻿ built a community before his death, and that community wants justice.

"Like, the community," explained 12-year-old Kiah Anabo. "How he used to care for the community. He used to care for everybody before himself."

Kiah was talking about the generosity of his later father. Jun Anabo who was killed one year ago today outside the family business, the Lucky Three Seven restaurant on Fruitvale Avenue. Kiah actually witnessed that shooting, and on this anniversary he joined his grandmother in asking the public for help solving the case.

"He and his dad were like this," said Jun's mother Angelita Anub, crossing her fingers to show how close they were.

"His face, I was telling him, looks like he's wearing his face. They look identical."

"We just miss him so much," said Jun's sister Analyn."And I know a lot of people do too."

"He was loved," said Lucky Three Seven co-owner Mark Legaspi. "He was always ready to help someone fix something, help someone clean their yard. Build something for them. Move something."

While the family was speaking at police headquarters, friends gathered at the restaurant for a memorial. The Lucky Three Seven has become a community hub, recently honored by the city. Jun's memory lives on here, and his friends and co-workers are still hoping for justice.

"I'm not gonna rest until we get some justice," Legaspi said. "He's too big of a person for someone not to come through for us, you know."

Police say they do have a person of interest in the case but they need more help. Jun's sister had this message for the killer.

"I know you probably don't want to go to jail or get caught," she said in front of a row of reporters. "But you owe it to this kid right here who lost his father. What I mean, what is he supposed to do now?"

The family says they talk with investigators every week or so, and they're hopeful that an arrest will eventually be made. There is a $25,000 reward in the case.