90-year-old driver injured after plowing into Los Gatos coffee shop on Thanksgiving

An elderly driver has been hospitalized after plowing his vehicle into a coffee shop in Los Gatos on Thanksgiving night, police said.

According to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department, officers were called to the Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company near Main Street and University Avenue around 9 p.m. Firefighters also responded to the scene and were extricate the driver, identified as a 90-year-old Los Gatos man.

The driver was taken to the hospital in "serious but stable condition," according to officers.

A photo shared by police showed a sedan inside the business, along with damage to the coffee shop.

An officer on the scene after a driver crashed into the Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, 2025. Los Gatos - Monte Sereno Police Department

Police said the business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the collision. There were no other people in the vehicle.

In a statement Friday, police said alcohol may have played a role in the incident, but "all factors" are being looked at as part of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police at 408-354-6800.