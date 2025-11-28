90-year-old driver injured after plowing into Los Gatos coffee shop on Thanksgiving
An elderly driver has been hospitalized after plowing his vehicle into a coffee shop in Los Gatos on Thanksgiving night, police said.
According to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department, officers were called to the Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company near Main Street and University Avenue around 9 p.m. Firefighters also responded to the scene and were extricate the driver, identified as a 90-year-old Los Gatos man.
The driver was taken to the hospital in "serious but stable condition," according to officers.
A photo shared by police showed a sedan inside the business, along with damage to the coffee shop.
Police said the business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the collision. There were no other people in the vehicle.
In a statement Friday, police said alcohol may have played a role in the incident, but "all factors" are being looked at as part of the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police at 408-354-6800.