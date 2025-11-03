Crews cap gas leak in downtown Los Altos that prompted evacuations
Utility crews have capped a gas leak in the community of Los Altos that prompted evacuations of the downtown area, officials said.
Shortly before 10:10 a.m., the Santa Clara County Fire Department announced that they were responding to a "significant" gas leak in the area of Parking Plaza North near 1st Street. Officials said an "audible leak" was heard, indicating a significant amount of gas escaping.
Crews with Pacific Gas & Electric responded to the scene, while police and firefighters worked to clear the surrounding area.
In an update around 10:45 a.m., firefighters said PG&E was able to secure the gas leak. The public is urged to avoid the area until an all-clear is issued.
Officials did not say what caused the leak.