San Francisco Giants lose 1-0 to Reds

/ AP

Nick Lodolo pitched six sharp innings and outdueled Landen Roupp, and the Cincinnati Reds shut out the San Francisco Giants for a second straight game with a 1-0 win Tuesday night.

Jose Trevino's RBI groundout in the third was the difference in the 2-hour, 5-minute game.

Spencer Steer hit a pair of doubles for the Reds — his first two this year — and Gavin Lux doubled and singled, but this marked another low-scoring game between the clubs after the Reds snapped San Francisco's seven-game win streak with a 2-0 victory on Monday.

Lodolo (2-1) gave up three hits. Graham Ashcraft pitched two innings before Emilio Pagán earned his second save, finishing a four-hitter.

Roupp (0-1) surrendered seven hits in six innings in his second start of 2025.

Hayden Birdsong relieved and kept the Giants in it, getting a groundout and pair of swinging strikeouts in the ninth after Lux led off with a double.

It was Cincinnati's fourth 1-0 game this month. It dropped the first three.

San Francisco first baseman Casey Schmitt threw out Steer at home in the fifth to save a run.

Jung Hoo Lee has reached base safely in all 10 games he has played, getting aboard in the sixth on second baseman Lux's error. But Lee went 0 for 4, ending his eight-game hitting streak.

Nick Martinez (0-2, 5.91 ERA) pitches the series finale for the Reds opposite Justin Verlander (0-0, 6.14 ERA), who will be eager to bounce back from his short outing in the Giants' Oracle Park opener last Friday.

